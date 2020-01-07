|
|
Gregory Wayne Finch, a lifetime resident of Colville, Washington, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, at the age of 70.
Greg was born on Dec. 5, 1949, in Spokane, Washington, the adopted son of Jerome and Louise (McKinney) Finch.
He was raised in Colville, where he graduated in 1968 from Colville High School.
Greg later moved to Spokane, where he worked and enjoyed attending photography courses at Spokane Community College.
He then returned to Colville and worked for the City of Colville in maintenance for a time. He also worked a variety of local jobs until a gradual decline in health began to limit his physical abilities.
Gregory had a passion for animals and took great care of his canine companions.
He was rarely without his New York Yankees ball cap and could offer conversation on most all current world topics as he enjoyed staying up-to-date.
His dry sense of humor was often delivered with a quiet remark and subtle smile.
He enjoyed good company and held his friendships dear.
Greg often volunteered at local pet shelters. He also enjoyed many years of spending time with his friends at morning coffee gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Greg is survived by his sister; Linda Agostinelli (Bob) of Spokane; brother, Mike Finch of Colville; and nephews Aaron and J.J. Cole.
Special thanks to caregiver Celeste.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville. Pastor Shane Moffitt is officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to any local animal shelter.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020