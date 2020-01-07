Home

POWERED BY

Services
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Finch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Wayne Finch


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Wayne Finch Obituary
Gregory Wayne Finch, a lifetime resident of Colville, Washington, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, at the age of 70.
Greg was born on Dec. 5, 1949, in Spokane, Washington, the adopted son of Jerome and Louise (McKinney) Finch.
He was raised in Colville, where he graduated in 1968 from Colville High School.
Greg later moved to Spokane, where he worked and enjoyed attending photography courses at Spokane Community College.
He then returned to Colville and worked for the City of Colville in maintenance for a time. He also worked a variety of local jobs until a gradual decline in health began to limit his physical abilities.
Gregory had a passion for animals and took great care of his canine companions.
He was rarely without his New York Yankees ball cap and could offer conversation on most all current world topics as he enjoyed staying up-to-date.
His dry sense of humor was often delivered with a quiet remark and subtle smile.
He enjoyed good company and held his friendships dear.
Greg often volunteered at local pet shelters. He also enjoyed many years of spending time with his friends at morning coffee gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Greg is survived by his sister; Linda Agostinelli (Bob) of Spokane; brother, Mike Finch of Colville; and nephews Aaron and J.J. Cole.
Special thanks to caregiver Celeste.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville. Pastor Shane Moffitt is officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to any local animal shelter.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -