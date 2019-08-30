|
|
Hannah Jo Kirk
Hannah Jo Kirk, age 71 of Hunters, Wash., passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Pinewood Terrace Nursing Home in Colville, Wash. Hannah was born on August 29, 1947 in Seattle, Wash. to Paul Hayden Kirk and Helen (Richardson) Kirk. She grew up raising Hereford cattle in Kirkland and went on to study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she graduated with degrees in Dairy Science and Anthropology. After college she traveled throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Northern Africa before settling in Everson, Wash. Hannah and the love of her life, Richard Penzinski, farmed there for the next twenty-five years. As a kindergarten teacher at Whatcom Hills Waldorf School in Bellingham, she influenced the lives of many free-spirited children. After their own children left for college, Hannah and Richard moved their farm to Hunters, Wash. and brought mouth-watering pies to many farmers markets in the region. Left to remember her warm smile and spirit are her husband, Richard; daughters, Molly Kirk and Sarah (Kirk) Stanford; along with three grandchildren, Charlotte, James, and Alexander. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Christopher Kirk. A celebration of life gathering was held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Addy Foursqare Church at 1393 Addy-Main St, Addy, Wash. 99101. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the in Hannah's name.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019