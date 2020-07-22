Harold Ben Anderson was welcomed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ near his home on June 30, 2020.
He was born to Ben and Wilma (Cooper) Anderson on Oct. 9, 1951, in Chewelah, Washington.
Harold was raised in Gifford, Washington, and attended Evergreen School. He graduated from Columbia High School in Hunters, Washington. After graduating, he attended Spokane Community College.
In 1970 he started working at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area.
After working various positions at the park, he retired as a maintenance supervisor in 2007.
In 1974, Harold's father was the chairman of the school board in Gifford. He introduced Harold to a young lady who had just started working for the school district named Darlene Godfrey.
In 1976, after a two-year courtship, they married. They spent the next 44 years together.
Harold's hands were rarely ever idle. If he was sitting still, it was because he was contemplating his next move on something that he was fixing or building.
Harold was always known for being gifted with his hands and with his mind. He was multi-talented and creative.
He had excellent woodworking and mechanical skills and enjoyed creating beautiful and functional items for his family and his church.
Church was an important part of Harold's life. In his late grade school years, he surrendered his life to Christ. At the times when Harold struggled with his faith, the Lord sent wonderful mentors to guide him. Two ministers were instrumental in helping to shape Harold's life in Christ. Don Bowe and Glenn Cheney invested much pray into him because they saw the potential in him for great love.
Although that investment paid off exponentially, Harold never sought the credit for anything that he did. He preferred humble, gentle and persistent Kingdom building over earthly attention. Harold will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Harold is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene (Godfrey) Anderson of Gifford; mother, Wilma Anderson of Gifford; son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Jordan Anderson and their son Clayton of Rockport, Washington; and his sister Jenni Anderson of Gifford.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.