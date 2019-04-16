Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Harrell Hartman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Harrell Lyndon "Lyn" Hartman

Obituary Condolences Flowers Harrell Lyndon "Lyn" Hartman



Harrell Lyndon "Lyn" Hartman, a 46 year resident of Colville, Wash. was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 8, 2019 in his home at the age of 70. Lyn was born in Odessa, Texas the son of Harrell Lee and Annie Berniece (Williams) Hartman.

He was raised in West Texas where he attended school and graduated as a Permian Panther in 1967 in Odessa, Texas. The family moved to Washington State shortly after his graduation. He was introduced to Linda Anderson, and they began dating in October. On August 10, 1968, Lyn and Linda exchanged vows in Three Forks, Mont. They began a life together of 50 years in Spokane, Wash. Lyn was inducted into the U.S. Army on May 27, 1969. He served overseas in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on Nov. 30, 1970. Lyn returned home and worked for the Feldman Bros. Tire Company. Lyn and Linda began a family with the birth of their first son, Loren. In 1972 they moved to Missoula, Mont. where they resided for a year and then returned to Washington. Lyn worked with his father helping to operate Hartman & Son Oil. Lyn would eventually take full ownership and renamed the business Hartman Oil. Their family continued to grow over the years with the births of Brian, Kristy and Robert. Lyn operated the Conoco Gas and oil distributorship until his health required he retire and sell the business in 2005.

Lyn served on the Colville Police Department as a reserve officer for over 30 years. He was a member of the Colville Elks Lodge, Panorama Bass and Walleye Club and a lifetime member of the National Rifleman Association. He also delivered fuel to the Forest Service base camp for equipment used in conjunction with forest fires.

Lyn had a strong work ethic which he taught to his children by example. He believed knowledge was one of the greatest strengths and held his expectations high. He loved to offer bits of wisdom from fishing and hunting to mechanical skills. A favorite expression of Lyn's was "can't never did nothing" which lovingly earned him the nickname "IKE" (I know everything) by his children. Lyn agreed, he had something to offer on almost all topics. He was also a storyteller and offered life's tales in a way that drew the listener's ear. Lyn had an adventurous side and enjoyed riding motorbikes and flying as a Sport Pilot. He taught others to stand up and defend what they believe while always keeping an open heart and hand to those truly in need. Lyn will be well remembered for his gruff exterior which gave way to a kind and generous man that, if asked, was always "simply wonderful"!

Lyn was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Hartman of Colville; four children, Loren Hartman (Robin) of Colville, Brian Hartman of Spokane, Kristy Hartman of Colville, Robert Hartman of Spokane; grandchildren, Hannah and Hayden Hartman, Kerissa Holte, Cainan Holte and Shayla Hartman, Macyn Walker "jar head"; two great grandchildren, Landyn Holte and Myra Jones; siblings, Marcia Hartman of Spokane, Mitch Hartman (Sharon) of Winnemucca, Nev., Lorna Canody (Bob) of Inchelium, Randy Hartman (Dawn) of Burlington, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, Lyn's dog, Jager.

The funeral service for Mr. Harrell Lyndon "Lyn" Hartman will begin at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Colville, Wash. with Pastor Tim Goble officiating. A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Wash. Memorial contributions may be given to the Second Amendment Foundation and/or the Colville Food Bank. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries