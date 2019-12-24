|
Harriett June Thorp, 92, passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2019.
She was born in Rupert, Idaho, to Loren and Bessie (Ballard) Droste on May 11, 1927.
Harriett and her older brother, Jack, spent their childhood in Quartzburg, Idaho, where their father worked for a mining company.
In 1938, after a forest fire devastated the small town, the family relocated to Republic, Washington.
Harriett graduated from Republic High School and found employment at a local café.
While working in Republic she met and married her husband, John Thorp, of Chesaw, Washington, in January of 1954.
They were blessed with a son and daughter, Bryan and Jane, and two children from John's prior marriage, Gayle and John.
The family lived in various locations throughout Eastern Washington, finally landing in Colville, Washington, and later Kettle Falls, Washington.
Harriett was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Kettle Falls Lady Lions Club, Colville Eagles Lodge, and enjoyed her employment at the Colville Food Bank.
Harriett loved spending summer days on Curlew Lake with her children and grandchildren.
After retiring, John and Harriett moved back to Colville, where John passed away in June of 1991.
Harriett remained in Colville until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and her stepson, John Thorp.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Gayle (Terry) Hueth; son, Bryan (Linda) Thorp; daughter, Jane (Ron) Thomas; nine grandchildren, Bobbi (Eric) Linn, Travis (Theresa) Blofsky, Tanner (Keisha) Blofsky, Amy Nealey, Kelly (Seth) Buchert, Jenny (Lance) Bohren, Eric (Pamela) Thorp, Johnnie (Angela) Sylvester and Heather (John) Thomas-Taylor; 20 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Christopher, April, Jessica, Tanner, Shayne, Ciera, Brady, Clay, Hattie, Charlee, Carter, Jillian, Eli, Clementine, Jack, Matthew, Rylee, Ronni, Marie; and six great great-grandchildren.
At this time no services have been planned.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Colville Food Bank, 210 S. Wynne St. Colville, WA 99114.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019