Harry Lee Anderson, 88, passed peacefully at home with his wife, daughter and son-in-law at his side on May 9, 2020.
Harry was born March 11, 1932, the sixth of seven children in Wichita, Kansas, to Harry Patrick and Leona Maude (Honey) Anderson.
In 1952, Harry enlisted in the Air Force and served until 1956. He was stationed for one year in Thule, Greenland, and his last two years at the Radar Dome near Black Lake.
As did several other airmen, Harry met his first wife while stationed here and after his discharge returned to Colville, Washington, to raise his growing family. Cindy and Tammy were born in Wichita and Terry was born in Colville.
Harry worked at Safeway until the opportunity to become a City of Colville Police Officer (1960-1972) arose. In 1972, he transferred to the Stevens County Sheriff's and served as Undersheriff until his retirement on December 31, 1986.
Harry worked graveyard for a number of years and during these years Cindy was his little breakfast buddy. They would sneak downtown before the family woke to share breakfast.
As the kids grew and became involved in school activities, Harry proudly watched and was as involved as he could be.
Phase two of his life began in 1979 when he began dating Sandy Antoine. They married June 2, 1982. This phase of his life had him back in child rearing mode as he readily accepted Sandy's children, Shawn and Leslie. He gave them more than his name, he gave them a father. He was very involved in their lives, especially after he retired and had more time to devote to their activities. He also became a farmer, as they purchased 20 acres and raised pigs, chickens and beef. He enjoyed riding the horses they had.
The final major life change in Harry's life began in 1997 when his little Princess, Samantha, was born. Sam spent uncountable hours with her Poppa; she brought out the child in him and was a welcome addition to his coffee group.
Harry even shared one final great coffee day with long time, great friend Verle Gotham, just four days before his passing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sandy and her children Shawn (Stephanie) Anderson; their children Jason, Johnathan and Nicholas Anderson; Leslie (David) Anderson; their children Samantha, Micheal and Jazmon Anderson; Harry's children, Cindy (Merrit) Crabtree, Gwynn (Jeff) Moe, Jana (Chad) Kroiss, Tammy Anderson (Rich) and her son Ian (Emily) Anderson, Terry (Kathy) Anderson and his son, TJ (Monica) Anderson, Kourtney Anderson.
Please go to www.danekasfuneralchapel.com to see the full obituary, slide show and sign the guest book. Due to government interference, a Celebration of life will be held as soon as possible at the Ag Trade Center. An announcement ad will appear here and on the Danekas web site. Per Harry's request please donate to Colville Valley Sanctuary at at www.cvasanctuary.org in lieu of flowers.
As Harry would say "Lets have lunch, you're buying".
Harry was born March 11, 1932, the sixth of seven children in Wichita, Kansas, to Harry Patrick and Leona Maude (Honey) Anderson.
In 1952, Harry enlisted in the Air Force and served until 1956. He was stationed for one year in Thule, Greenland, and his last two years at the Radar Dome near Black Lake.
As did several other airmen, Harry met his first wife while stationed here and after his discharge returned to Colville, Washington, to raise his growing family. Cindy and Tammy were born in Wichita and Terry was born in Colville.
Harry worked at Safeway until the opportunity to become a City of Colville Police Officer (1960-1972) arose. In 1972, he transferred to the Stevens County Sheriff's and served as Undersheriff until his retirement on December 31, 1986.
Harry worked graveyard for a number of years and during these years Cindy was his little breakfast buddy. They would sneak downtown before the family woke to share breakfast.
As the kids grew and became involved in school activities, Harry proudly watched and was as involved as he could be.
Phase two of his life began in 1979 when he began dating Sandy Antoine. They married June 2, 1982. This phase of his life had him back in child rearing mode as he readily accepted Sandy's children, Shawn and Leslie. He gave them more than his name, he gave them a father. He was very involved in their lives, especially after he retired and had more time to devote to their activities. He also became a farmer, as they purchased 20 acres and raised pigs, chickens and beef. He enjoyed riding the horses they had.
The final major life change in Harry's life began in 1997 when his little Princess, Samantha, was born. Sam spent uncountable hours with her Poppa; she brought out the child in him and was a welcome addition to his coffee group.
Harry even shared one final great coffee day with long time, great friend Verle Gotham, just four days before his passing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sandy and her children Shawn (Stephanie) Anderson; their children Jason, Johnathan and Nicholas Anderson; Leslie (David) Anderson; their children Samantha, Micheal and Jazmon Anderson; Harry's children, Cindy (Merrit) Crabtree, Gwynn (Jeff) Moe, Jana (Chad) Kroiss, Tammy Anderson (Rich) and her son Ian (Emily) Anderson, Terry (Kathy) Anderson and his son, TJ (Monica) Anderson, Kourtney Anderson.
Please go to www.danekasfuneralchapel.com to see the full obituary, slide show and sign the guest book. Due to government interference, a Celebration of life will be held as soon as possible at the Ag Trade Center. An announcement ad will appear here and on the Danekas web site. Per Harry's request please donate to Colville Valley Sanctuary at at www.cvasanctuary.org in lieu of flowers.
As Harry would say "Lets have lunch, you're buying".
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from May 19 to May 20, 2020.