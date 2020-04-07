|
Helen Kay Bracy, a lifetime area resident, passed away on March 31, 2020 in Colville, Washington, surrounded by her loving family at her bedside.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1945 in Ione, Washington, to parents, Luther and Violet (Bruce) Haney.
Helen was the youngest of eight children. She was born and raised in Ione, attending school and graduating from Selkirk High School, where she participated in many sports and was also a cheerleader.
Helen met William "Bill" Bracy, who worked for her brother that owned a logging operation.
She had two children from a previous marriage, Patrick and Lois, and when she and Bill wed at the church in Ione in 1975, they become one loving family and Bill accepted them as his own.
In 1976, the family moved out to Hotchkiss Road, so they could be closer to the Alcoa plant where Bill worked and they have lived there ever since.
The summer time revolved around camping and enjoying the outdoors, wespecially the Flodelle Creek Campground, a family favorite spot.
Helen was a loving caretaker of her home and family.
When the kids finally went out on their own, she took a job as a cook for the Colville School District and continued to use her wonderful ability as a nurturer to countless children in her community.
She was a proud member of the Colville Eagles Auxiliary #2797 for over 30 years.
Helen and Bill enjoyed the rodeo and traveled to many competitions all over.
She also enjoyed crocheting and would rarely miss an episode of "Wheel of Fortune".
Helen had a witty sense of humor and was a joy to be around. She loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Violet; brothers, Bob Haney, Bill Haney; sisters, Lois Haney and Viola; brother-in-law, Gene Taylor and Jack Dunbar.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Patrick (Maria) Porter; daughter, Lois Smith; grandchildren, Samuel, Lonnie, Lexi, Damien, Lindsey and Tawni; brother, Thomas (Helen) Haney; sister, Elizabeth Taylor, Dorothy Dunbar; and sister-in-law,Sharon Haney and numerous nieces nephews.
Memorial contributions in Helen's honor can be made to .
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020