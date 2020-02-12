|
Helen Seline Hytien passed away peacefully in Colville, Washington, at Pinewood Nursing Home on Jan. 30, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1925, in Meyers Falls, Washington, to parents Alva and Daisy (Cassell) Loiselle.
Helen was raised on the family farm in the Greenwood area just outside of Colville and Kettle Falls, Washington. She started attending school at Meyers Falls for one year, then spent seven years at the Spirit School near Spirit Junction before finally attending and graduating from Northport High School with the class of 1943. After graduating from high school, Helen stayed at home to help her parents out on the ranch.
She met Warren Liebman and the two eventually married on July 29, 1946. They stayed together in several locations around the area, first in a bunkhouse at Gold Field Mine, then a cabin on Smackout, a log home near Spirit Junction. In 1949, they moved to Colville.
Helen and Warren divorced, and on Jan.12, 1963, she married Otto Hytien.
Helen worked at Fonks for seven years, until the two moved back to the Northport, Washington, area for the next 40 years.
Helen helped Otto work the ranch and cared for their home. She was an 81-year member of the South Fork Grange, a place where they spent a lot of time at dances and volunteering.
Helen was such a skilled embroiderer that she was nationally recognized with her very fancy and detailed embroidery work.
She was an accomplished member of the Pomona Drill Team, earning the 5th degree. She was a skilled baker, a superb cook, and a master in the garden and canning fields.
Helen returned to Colville in 2003, moving into the Tate Apartments, a place she called home for 15 years, until her final move to Pinewood.
She enjoyed going to the Eagles Club with her good friend, Bunny, to listen to music and dance.
Helen had a zest for life and made friends wherever she went. She had an infectious smile that lit any room up that she entered.
Helen will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her
She is survived by her son, Marion (Velma) Liebman; grandson, Bert (Sami) Liebman; great-granddaughter Christina (Nathan) Neff; LaDona Liebman (great granddaughter in-law); great-great-grandkids, Johnathon Liebman and Lily Neff; and brother, Billy Loiselle.
Services for Mrs. Helen S. Hytien will take place later this spring with ash committal at Forest Home Cemetery in Northport.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Pinewood Nursing Home for their care for Helen this past year.
Memorial Contributions in Helen's honor can be made to Hospice of Spokane or local of one's choice.
