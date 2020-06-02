Henrietta Frances Dickson passed away peacefully at home at age 92 on May 23, 2020.

Henrietta Frances Palmer was born on July 2, 1927, in Winona, Minnesota. She lived there until she graduated high school in 1944.

In her 20s, Henrietta moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for Bell Telephone Company as a switch board operator.

It was in DC that Henrietta, or "Hank" or "Henri," as her friends called her, met and married Douglas Dickson.

Henrietta and Doug then moved to California where their four children were born and raised. After purchasing property in Onion Creek, Washington, they moved there in 1971.

In 1999, Doug and Frances moved to Colville, Washington.

In 2007, Frances decided through her study of the Bible, to be baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She dedicated her life to Jehovah at age 81 until her passing.

Our mother was a quiet person. She liked to go on drives in the country and listen to her Doo Wop songs! She also liked to listen to and dance to swing music.

Frances was an avid reader of the Bible, science fiction and western novels. Crochet was also one of her favorite things to do.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Doug.

Our mother is survived by her four children: Ann Keith of Colville, Terese Clark of Roseburg, Oregon, David Dickson and wife Mary K of Colville, and Victor Dickson and wife Teresa, also of Colville.

Frances is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Our mother took great comfort in her belief that she would see our dad again in paradise.



