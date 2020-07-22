And the Cowboy Rides Away…..
Herman (Hap) Bourgeau passed away on June 24, 2020, from complications of kidney failure, COPD and being 94.
Hap was one of eight and the last surviving family member.
He was born at Fort Spokane in Washington on Dec. 2, 1925, to Herman and Hazel (McClung) Bourgeau. After his birth, he and his mom were taken by canoe across the Columbia River to Inchelium, Washington, even though it was December.
Proud of his Native American heritage, he was an enrolled member of the Colville Confederated Tribe and a World War II veteran, having served in Patton's Third Army, landing on the beaches of Normandy as an 18-year-old draftee.
Hap is the last known surviving WWII Colville Tribal veteran.
He was a member of the Eagles, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Old Timers Rodeo and the Colville Valley Roping Association, winning several roping competitions and buckles.
Twice he served as the Colville PRCA Rodeo Parade Grand Marshall and was a volunteer "pick up man" in the rodeo arena.
As a young boy, he quit school in the third grade to go to work and earn money to help support the large family.
His mom, Hazel, was a deaf mute. Hap learned sign language so he could communicate with her for the rest of the family.
Before going into the Army, he worked a variety of odd jobs, including singing outside the old Inchelium Hotel with his brother, Dean, for whatever spare change people threw into their bucket.
His jobs included being a "hand" on the Chief Barnaby Ranch. It was a hard scrabble youth, but he was always "Happy" in spite of the hardships.
After he was honorably discharged from the Army, Hap met Arlene at a local grange dance in Ferry County. They married in 1948.
Hap went to work for the local game department as a trapper; harvesting and selling beaver pelts, among other wildlife management duties.
After the game department job, he went to work in the logging industry, running cat and skidder for Avey Brothers Lumber.
When health issues required him to get out of the logging business, he went into ranching full time.
Hap loved to elk hunt and for years he would pack up his horses and wall tent and head to the Blue Mountains each October. He also staked out a deer camp on Bald Mountain each fall, packing supplies in with his horses and mules. Friends and family were invited along only if you could carry your weight and keep up.
Hap and Arlene bought a 160-acre ranch in 1952 on the Inchelium Highway by French Rock, where they lived and ranched until their divorce in 1992.
They ran 60-head of cattle, had pigs, chickens and the ever present horses. They had huge gardens that brought people from miles around to buy vegetables, berries and flowers; everyone loved that Iowa Chief corn!
For many years, they also hosted a large family Easter gathering for Arlene's side of the family, although EVERYONE was welcome. The nieces and nephews from that time have many fond memories of riding horses and hunting Easter eggs!
Ranching didn't leave much time for outside activities, but Hap made the Fourth of July Rodeo celebration in Inchelium a priority for him and his family, as well as fishing at Owhi and LaFleur Lakes.
During his life, Hap faced several health issues that barely slowed him down and he always battled through, including two heart attacks and TB with the removal of most of his right lung before he was 40. He also had colon cancer and major back surgery in his 80s.
He really never missed a beat or slowed down much, requiring a bit of a lecture from the back surgeon about riding horses, chopping wood and driving his tractor before he was healed up. He kept his horses until just a few years ago and continued to have a garden every year.
Hap lived a good life; was proud of his service to his country, his family and his heritage. He loved a good joke and never forgot them, even though he did sometimes forget his medication! But never a joke!
He worked hard all his life, but barely got slower as he got older. Hap always had a good time, enjoying an active social life with weekly visits to the Logger for a burger on Saturdays and the Eagles for Friday night Joker Poker, thanks to Otto and Glory. He had Monday morning breakfasts with his family at Zips and the senior lunches at the Inchelium Community Center.
We also can't forget his cocktail hour with his "girlfriends", Vickie and Deena.
It was his desire to stay in his home as long as possible and he did with support from family and friends. He was able to continue with his social life until his death. For this, we are very grateful. His mind was as sharp as it had ever been, even while his body began to fail.
Hap is survived by his kids: Terry Gordon (Tom), Joanne Liebman (Randy), Jim Bourgeau (Karen) and Sue Fogle (Rod) and his recently discovered oldest daughter, Joyce Kohler ,whom he enjoyed getting to know this past year.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Troy, Lucas, Tasha, Alaina, Elizabeth, Robert, Brie, Jamey, Sheri, Tessa; and is pre-deceased by one grandson, Chad, and his longtime companion and wife of 40 years, Arlene.
He also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren, several extended family members and a host of friends.
We are certain there is a joyous reunion with his mom, dad and siblings now that they are all together again.
The family would like to thank the ER and CCU staff at Providence Mount Carmel Hospital for the outstanding and compassionate care given to dad in his last 36 hours; the staff at Lake Roosevelt Medical and Dental Clinic in Inchelium for your friendship and care of dad - he loved you ladies! And thank you to the staff at Danekas Funeral Chapel for your compassionate guidance through this difficult process.
An outdoor celebration of life with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 793 Kitt-Narcisse Road in Colville. A light lunch will be provided. Friends and family are welcome to attend IF you are comfortable doing so; wear your Mask and bring your flask, we will have a toast to one from the Greatest Generation!
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
