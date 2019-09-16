|
Hermelinda "Linda" Alvear-Reyes
Hermelinda "Linda" Reyes passed away into the arms of her Lord and Savior September 13, 2019 in Spokane, Wash. She was born on October 27, 1959 in Matamoros, Mexico to parents Librado and Josefa (Cortez) Alvear.
Linda and her family moved to Brownsville, Texas when she was in the third grade. She finished her education years graduating from Homer Hanna High School where she had a talent for home economics. Shortly after high school Linda moved to Houston, Texas where she met Andres Reyes and the two eventually married in 1982. Linda and Andres welcomed two wonderful children, Nereida and Andy. Linda began a long career with Hilton Hotels as a Customer Service Representative, a job that she excelled at. Linda and her family enjoyed visiting their family in Mexico and spending Christmases there as well. Andres was contracted for a job that brought the family to Colville, and they have remained for the last 13 years. Linda worked for Saundra's Furniture as a bookkeeper while here. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville. Linda was a talented cook, enjoyed to sew and read books. Her faith in the Lord would often times lead her to pray for her family and those around her. Linda will be dearly missed.
Linda is survived by her husband, Andres; children, Nereida and Andy; brothers, Serapio (Maggie) Alvear, Seattle, Wash., Nicolas (Martha) Alvear, Brownsville, Texas; nieces, Hilda Alvear, Jessica Alvear-Moreno, Melissa Alvear-Nankervis; nephews, Alfredo Alvear, Hugo Alvear, Nicolas Alvear Jr.
The Mass of Christian Burial took place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville, Wash. with Fr. Kenny St. Hilaire officiating. Linda was laid to rest at Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville, Wash.. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory was entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019