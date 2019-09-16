|
|
Hershal D. Geesaman
Hershal D. Geesaman (Dean) 91 went to be with is Lord and Savior on August 24, 2019. Born to Oscar and Mary Geesaman on June 18, 1928 in Colville. He lived on a farm, on Deadman Creek and graduated from Kettle Falls High School in 1947. He was drafted into the Army in 1950 and served in the 40th Division Heavy Tank Battalion. He saw active combat in the Korean war. He served in both Korea and Japan during his time serving. After his service, Dean came back to the NW and worked in the timber industry as a logger and log scaler. He worked all over Washington as well as British Columbia and Alaska.
He had an extreme love for the outdoors. He enjoyed sharing his hunting and fishing tales and stories. He was blessed to take some trophy deer and moose. He eventually decided to settle down and got married in 1989 to Arrillia Jo (Tiny) Geesaman. He then became a mentor and step dad to Doug Newport and Rex Newport. He lost his wife in 2010 after a battle with cancer. He stayed married in his heart and became a fixture and loved man at the Community Bible Fellowship in Kettle Falls. His last few months was spent at the Veterans Home in Spokane. He is survived by his step sons, Doug Newport and his wife, Teresa of Colville, and Rex Newport and his wife, Jerrie also of Colville. He had eight grandkids and four great grandsons. Graveside services will be on Sept. 19th at 11 am followed by a luncheon at the Legion Hall in Kettle Falls, Wash.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019