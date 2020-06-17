Hubert B. Sager, also known as "Butch" was born in Pueblo, Colorado, on Jan. 22, 1947, to Hubert H. and Grace W. Sager.
He passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020, after a short stay at Hospice House of Spokane.
The family moved to Ronan, Montana, in 1955, where Butch attended school and participated in baseball, football and track.
Baseball was his passion; he received a baseball scholarship and played third base for the University of Montana Western. It was the only U of M baseball team to advance to the NCAA championships.
Butch also enjoyed music; playing percussion instruments and earning money during college by playing accordion at the Heidle House.
After his second year in college, he married Marjorie Moore, a friend since third grade.
Through high school, Butch worked summers putting up hay and at the age of 16 went to work for Plum Creek Lumber in Pablo, Montana.
He enjoyed working in the timber industry, which became his lifetime career. In 1973, the family moved to Republic, Washington, where Butch was the Quality Control Manager for San Poil Lumber.
In 1991, Butch was transferred to Colville, Washington, where he completed his career as Vice President of Vaagen Bros. Lumber.
He was awarded the Master Lumberman's certification through Western Wood Products, served on the WWPA Board of Director's and was appointed to American Lumber Standards Committee.
Throughout his career, he made many friends as he promoted quality wood products, safe working conditions and fair wages.
Butch loved life: racing stock cars for three years in Montana; playing baseball and softball in the Kootenia League; coaching Little League; playing town team basketball.
He enjoyed golf, snowmobile riding, water skiing, swimming, hunting and horse activities, including helping with the Colville High School Equestrian Team.
Relaxation meant fishing with some of his best friends, Joe Bowe, Bud Clough, Joel DeVal and Rich Sager.
Kids were an important part of Butch's life. Many of his children's friends became part of the family. Nieces, nephews, foreign exchange students, kids in need were always welcome.
After retiring from Vaagen's Brothers, Butch became involved with the Elks as secretary and Exalted Ruler, Dominion Meadows Golf Course and Stevens County Weed Board.
A life well lived with his wife of 53 years, Margie; children, Sheina Hosking (Tim), Damen Sager (Stacey), Amber Donner (David), Justin Forder; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sister, Ronna Walchuk, brothers, Roland Sager (Linda) and Robert Sager (Linda Kae); and numerous extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Butch's name to the Colville Elks Club, Dominion Meadows Golf Course or to Hospice of North Spokane.
A memorial will be held at a later date due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.