|
|
Ida Josephine Lyons
Ida Josephine Lyons, a longtime area resident, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 in Spokane, Washington with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 23, 1933 in Newport, Washington to Charles Edgar (Charlie) and Katherine (Warbus) Gibson.
Ida attended school in Newport and Spokane before the family moved to the Springdale, Washington area when she was 13. Ida graduated from Mary Walker High School with the class of 1951. While attending a local dance, Ida met Leonard Lyons, and she was smitten. They didn't begin dating until her senior year of school and the next spring they were wed on April 23, 1952 in Missoula, Montana. Ida and Leonard started their family shortly after and lived on a farm up on Happy Hill. They would welcome 8 wonderful children into their lives, Shirley, Earl, Judy, Donna, Carl, Carol, Tony, and Gary. Ida loved caring for her home and her family and it showed in the delicious meals she would cook and the tasty treats she would bake. Leonard always had a massive garden which Ida would then can the fruits of its bounty. Family was the foundation at the Lyons home, and Sunday was reserved for family. Often times, cousins and extended family would drive up to the farm for Sunday dinner where the children would spend all day playing around the farm. Sadly, Leonard passed way in 1974 leaving Ida to raise five of the children that still remained at the home. It wasn't easy, but with the the children helping out with the chores around the home, they managed. If Ida was anything, it was a strong willed and determined woman who never failed her family and was always looking out for them.
By the time all of the children had grown and moved out on their own, Ida met and eventually married Richard "Dick" Dahl in 1995. This is when Ida began her many adventures traveling with Dick all around the country. Ida enjoyed hitting the casinos, going on long drives especially in the fall to see the leaves changing color, and she loved a good yard sale. Ida and Dick enjoyed many good years together before his passing in 2003. A few short years later, Ida suffered from a debilitating stroke that she never fully recovered from, but she never gave up hope and had overcome a lot of adversity over her lifetime. She is fondly remembered as a caring, loving and giving person with a wonderful sense of humor.
Ida is preceded in death by husbands, Leonard Lyons and Dick Dahl; daughter, Carol Lyons Martin; 2 sisters, Charlotte Harris and Beatrice Hillburn. She is survived by her children, Shirley Lyons, Earl Lyons, Judy Porath, Donna Cleveland, Carl (Kathy) Lyons, Tony Lyons, Gary Lyons; sister, Betty; brothers, John, Gene, and Paul Gibson; Ida also leaves behind 93 grandchildren, great grandchildren and Great Great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service for Mrs. Ida Lyons on Saturday, November 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ford, Washington. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 30, 2019