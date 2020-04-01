|
Longtime Colville resident Iris Donella Beal passed from this life on Feb. 22, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Iris was born to Donald and Gladys (Davies) Lewis July 27, 1928, in Molson, Washington. She grew up in Eastern Washington, eventually landing in Port Orchard in her teens. Iris graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1946.
She married Lincoln Beal December 27, 1946.
Linc's Air Force career took the family to Japan, the Pacific Northwest, Mississippi, Texas and Oklahoma.
Iris and Linc had a strong sense of family and were dedicated to each other. She was an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed needlework and reading.
Iris was preceded in death by infant daughters Katherine Pearl and Carolyn Rae, and her beloved Lincoln in 2017.
She is survived by children: Terri (Don), Lee, Anchorage, Alaska; Susan (Ed) Rousculp, Toppenish, Washington; David (Carolyn) Beal and Kellie Coughlin, Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Wayne, Wenatchee, Washington; and sister Rae, Spokane, Washington.
She is also survived by nieces and nephews who have fond memories of family get-togethers on the Beals' Colville property.
Inurnment will occur at Sunset Lane Cemetery in Port Orchard this summer, followed by a celebration of life.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020