Isabel (Aubry) Derrick
Isabel (Aubry) Derrick was born January 17 1950, she passed on October 12, at Mount Carmel Hospital. Isabel was born in Detroit, Mich.
A Graduate of Redford High School class of 1968.
Isabel (Izzy) was a fun sprit to everyone that knew her.
Married her second husband and the love of her life John in May 1985. Remodeled their first home in SeaTac Washington. Bought their second home to remodel in High Valley horse community in Issaquah Wash. in 1997. Then they built their dream home on Lake Roosevelt in 2005.
Isabel was proceeded in death by her daughter, Sara Ward in 2015.
Fostered 18 children from 1987- 2000.
Was a Court Appointed Special Advocate CASA for Stevens County Washington.
Accomplishments: Boeing Employee of the Year 1985 - Boeing Employee of the month September and October 1985 - Letter of Recognition from Chief Engineer for a project in an Electro-magnetic Pulse lab, Feb. 1986 Award for Outstanding Performance and Support, Sea lance project July 1987 - Pride in Performance Award on B-1B Computer Imagery Graphics Aug. 1988 - Award for outstanding Support and Professional Contribution on Weapons Control System in Feb. 1989 - Award for Quality, Reliability, and Repeatability for the Inertial Upper Stage program - Federal Aviation of Europe Award for the IUS program April 1990 and Aug. 1992. A&M Production for outstanding performance July 2000 - Orbiter Weight Reduction Project for Light Weight Stowage Lockers Award for Exceptional Performance Sept. 2000 - Delta IV payload Appreciation Award Nov. 2002.
Work History: May 1981 through Feb 2003 worked for the Boeing Co., April 1993 Started her own Company called TEEAC (Technical Electronic Engineering Aide Contractor) Services till 2007. During a slight layoff from Boeing she was production supervisor and manager at Precision Acoustic Systems of Seattle, Wash. Assumed responsibility of production supervisor as a contract employee for the COE Dalles Hydro acoustics Systems project in February of 1995 till October of 1996 when she was called back to Boeing. At the Boeing Company she was Lead electrician for the Experimental Missile and Special Projects programs including ground support air, and space vehicles. Assisted in flight line support in field on several occasions. Sea lance project involving computer technology to engage missile from submarine and then be directed by remote control to destination. Lightweight ex o-atmospheric projectile with remote control capability after igniting from ground location. Complicated gyro directional controller used as experimental.
Some production projects She was involved with have been;
Chinook 47 helicopter rotor power supply units.
B-1B Line replaceable units for defensive maneuvers. Over twenty different assemblies of two hundred plus quantities.
B-1B computer imagery graphics for simulators.
B-2B wire and cable harness and some composite drilling in flight line assembly.
Inertial upper stage of rocket power supply assemblies for space shuttle deployment of satellites.
Because of performance and reliability built-in IUS, space satellite, Galileo was able to conduct additional orbits around Jupiter.
B777 integration test boxes and cables for main flight control actuators For Teijin Seiki America.
B757 / 767 shunt resistor assemblies For Teijin Seiki America and Nabtesco Aerospace.
Pressure Reducer By Pass Valve test boxes for Boeing 737. She designed and built two units
Physio Control heart defibrillators production of circuit cards and final assembly work
Hydro acoustic PAS-103 scientific multi - mode sounder, single and split beam transducers used to count fish by Dam's.
Also deck, armor and jumper cables.
Survived by her sister, Monique Lefebvre and Husband, John who held her hand as she passed peacefully.
A special thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses, Aides, Rehab and staff at the Providence clinics and Mount Carmel Hospital. You were like extended family to her.
No service just thought's and prayers. If you ever met her you'd never forget her.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019