lvan "Papa Al" Sampson went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. He was born on June 11, 1928, in Fruitland, Washington, one of eight children to Kenneth and Grace Sampson.
Al attended school at the Fruitland schoolhouse, Columbia High School in Hunters and, from 1946 to 1948, WSC in Pullman, Washington.
During his childhood, he worked around the farm, which helped to instill a love for the outdoors and hard work.
From 1948 until 1950, Al worked as a logger with a crosscut saw and a team of horses. His outdoor experience served him well during that time.
In 1950, Al entered the Army, where he served as an ammunitions foreman. He was honorably discharged in 1952 at Ft. Lewis, Washington.
Al moved to Chelan, Washington, where he worked in an apple warehouse. It was there that he met the woman who would become his wife, Christina Venneberg. Al and Tina married on Sept. 27, 1953, in, Manson, Washington. They raised four children, two girls and two boys.
Al worked various jobs over the next few years, which included swinging a sledge hammer in Metaline Falls, Washington, working as a carpenter's assistant, and then as a service station attendant and at the lumber yard in Davenport, Washington. It was in Davenport that Al began his volunteer career with the Boy Scouts of America, where he led young men in becoming leaders, earning badges, camping and developing their skills as outdoorsmen. He helped many attain the rank of Eagle Scout in his 20-plus years in scouting.
In 1962, Al began working for Washington Water Power in Ritzville, Washington, in Public Relations and then in Spokane, Washington, as a "Gas Service Man."
In 1966, he and Tina moved to Colville, Washington, where he spent the rest of his 35 years with what is now known as Avista Utilities.
Al spent his retirement doing the things he loved with the woman he loved. He and Tina traveled to Europe, the Panama Canal, Alaska five times and the Caribbean.
They especially liked square dancing and danced up a storm from 1965 until 2010. During that time, their dance adventures took them all over the map. They were officially designated as Dance Ambassadors in Penticton B.C., Canada. Many pair of shoes were worn out over the years.
Al was involved in community projects with the United Methodist Church (Colville Community Church), Kiwanis, Masons and the Colville City Council. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Grace Sampson and sisters Carol Ann Sampson, Marilyn Lakey, and Mary Louise Carter. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Tina, four children, Rebecca Lawson (Larry) of Colville, Richard Sampson (Elise) of Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, Kenneth Sampson (Terry) of Colville, and Karen Rummer (Craig) of Deer Park, Washington: 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
Memorial services for Al Sampson will be Monday April 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Colville Community Church.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020