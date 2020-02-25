|
Jack Cremer, loving husband and father of two children, died at home on Wednesday, Feb.19, 2020, at the age of 63 from Mesothelioma.
Jack was born June 17, 1957, in Colville, Washington, to John and Marjorie Cremer. He was the youngest of four siblings.
He grew up on a ranch outside of Northport, Washington, and graduated from Northport High School in 1975.
As a young man, he worked at various jobs; logging, core drilling, and "cowboying."
It was while working on a ranch in Kirby, Montana, that he met his future wife, Martha. They were both at the historic Sheridan Inn in 1988 listening to live music when their eyes met across the dance floor.
They were married in 1991 at Pine Island in their beloved Big Horn Mountains, and their marriage was soon blessed with the births of their two sons, Alex and Chris.
Jack worked for the city of Sheridan at the water treatment plant for over 20 years.
Jack was known as a great friend who would give a stranger the shirt off his back.
He could fix just about anything, but cars were his special passion.
He was the rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life with those you love.
The greatest joy of Jack's life was raising his kids and watching them grow into wonderful young men.
He taught them the value of hard work, to treat all people with respect, and be a man of your word.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother Marjorie and father John, sister Katie, and by his two closest friends, Pete and Henry.
He is survived by his wife Martha; sons Chris and Alex (Jenna Martin); brother Bob; sister Teri; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial donations in Jack's honor may be given to Hospice of the Big Horns, 1401 W. 5th St., Sheridan WY 82801.
Thank you to their wonderful staff, especially Shannon, Eloise, Cindy, and Ann, whose loving care of Jack and his family will always be cherished.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. at Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan, with Pastor Scott Lee and Eloise Saltzgaver officiating.
A reception will follow at the church.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020