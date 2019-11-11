|
|
Jack Erwin Cogswell
Jack E. Cogswell, age 88, a longtime resident of Colville, Washington passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington after a long battle with dementia. Jack was born on Mar. 2, 1931 in Tuthill, South Dakota the only child of Levi and Ida (McDavitt) Cogswell.
He traveled often with his family as his father's work opportunities relocated them often. They began in South Dakota then to communities in Oregon before moving to Washington. Jack stayed with his aunt and uncle while attending Colville High School in an effort to stay put. While in high school, Jack was reintroduced to Donna Buckley and began a courtship. Jack graduated in 1949 from Colville High School and began working locally. He was then inducted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 14, 1952 and served overseas during the Korean War. On April 5, 1952 he married his high school sweetheart, Donna, in San Louis Obispo, California. Jack was honorably discharged on Nov. 16, 1953 at Ft. Lewis. He and Donna resided for a time in the Crawfordsville area in Portland. They moved to Colville in 1954 and Jack began his career as a service manager first for the Ford Dealership and then over 20 years at the Chevrolet dealer in Colville. Their family began in 1959 with the birth of their first daughter, Terri and was soon added to with the birth of their twins, Shari and Lori. He retired from the Chevrolet dealership to run for Stevens County Commissioner and served for four years as a commissioner. He then worked as a loan officer for Tri-County Development before retiring to his community service work and household chores.
Jack was meticulous as his yard and home were pristine, right down to having "the cleanest roof gutters in town". His love for the outdoors was shared with his girls and their countless camping, fishing, boating and long scenic drives to nowhere and home. His constant teasing and great sense of humor were so normal people often asked "is he teasing?". He instilled his strong work value into his girls which they embrace to this day.
Jack was a past member of the Colville Eagles Lodge FOE #2797 and Colville Gun Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Donna Cogswell.
Jack was survived by his three daughters, Terri Cogswell, Shari Lobdell (Brian), and Lori Cogswell all of Spokane; granddaughters, Ashley Cogswell (Dan) and Anna Howard (Greg Bruno).
A memorial service for Mr. Jack E. Cogswell will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Colville, Washington. Pastor Shane Moffitt will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the Colville Food Bank. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Nov. 13, 2019