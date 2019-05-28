Jack James McCotter

Jack James McCotter, a longtime county resident, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 in Chewelah, Wash. He was born in Pasco, Wash. on June 22, 1936 to James E. and Florence (Griffiths) McCotter.

As a young teen, Jack moved to Marysville, Wash., attending school and graduating from Lake Stevens High School with the class of 1954. Jack met and eventually married Carol Cleveland in Lake Stevens, Wash. in 1955. To that union they would welcome 3 beautiful children, Lori, Jack and Angie. Jack went into the sheet metal trade and worked for Eckstrom's Sheet Metal in Everett, Wash. for many years. In 1973, the family moved to Rice, Wash. and Jack worked various jobs in the area. Jack bought a small family farm where they raised cattle and pigs and also grew hay and alfalfa. All of the children learned the lessons of a good work ethic from their father with the chores they had to make the farm function. Jack and Carol had an amicable divorce in 1986 but still remained friends. Jack became an acquaintance with Teresa Moon and after many years of friendship a relationship blossomed. Jack finally retired from sheet metal fabrication when he was 55 years of age which allowed him more time to go hiking, fishing, hunting and raising his mules. Jack was a very generous and giving person who would always do anything for anyone. He always told his children that he was the richest man in the world because of them.

Jack was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by his children, Lori (Bruce) Porubek, St. John, Wash., Angie (Bill) Hedrick, Addy, Wash., Jack (Sandra) McCotter, Kettle Falls, Wash.; Grandchildren, Cody, Amber, Jade, Jordan, Daniel; Great Grandchildren Brylie, Kamryn, Bailee; Sister, Janice Barrett, Lake Stevens, Wash. and Significant Other, Teresa Moon, Marcus, Wash.

Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 29, 2019