Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271

Jack Lyle Cowley, a longtime area resident, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1939 in Jamestown, N. Y.

Jack was raised by his aunt and uncle growing up. His uncle worked in the construction trade and they traveled around to where the work would take them. His uncle eventually found long term work in the Leavenworth area and Jack attended Leavenworth High School. Jack was a member of the varsity baseball team and graduated with the class of 1957. On a trip back to South Dakota with his aunt to visit their family, Jack met Gladys Straub. The two hit it off right away and after a short courtship, the couple married. Jack and Gladys lived in Medford, Ore. and Mattawa, Wash. where he worked on different ranches in the area. They welcomed one son, Wyatt, while living in the Medford area. Jack tried his hand logging in Ellensburg, Wash. for Taylor Logging but soon found out that his calling was as a rancher. Jack and Gladys made one move to the Summit Valley area for a short time and then one final move in 1962 to their home where they have resided for over 55 years. Jack started out with nothing when he purchased the Richardson place. He logged that land and was able to buy the Stahley place, then the Schrader place and finally the Davidson place. The end result was the creation of the Lighting C Ranch which Jack was so proud of. Jack loved being a rancher. He would feed his cows just to watch them eat. Jack taught his son the values and ethic of hard work to him which he continues to this day. Jack played lead guitar and sang in the band "The Travelers" for over 20 years playing in grange halls all over the land. He was famous for singing George Jones' rendition of "White Lightning" which was requested often. Being a rancher doesn't allow for much time to get away, but when they could, they would head back to visit their family in South Dakota or to attend a rodeo. Jack enjoyed collecting Native American artifacts, and had some on display for a long time in the local bank. Jack had a bit of a "wild streak" in his younger days, but was highly regarded in his ranching community. He was a man of great knowledge, loved to tell stories, and was a very kind man to boot. His passing will leave a deep void in our area and he will be missed by many.

Jack was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle who raised him. He is survived by his wife, Gladys; son, Wyatt, both of Kettle Falls and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mr. Jack Cowley is planned at a later time.