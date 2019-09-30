Home

POWERED BY

Services
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Jacob Wayne Reese


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mr. Jacob Wayne Reese Obituary
Jacob Wayne Reese
Jacob Wayne Reese, 29 years old, beloved son and brother passed away on September 26th, 2019.
Jake loved the outdoors, his family and friends, and of course, his twin turbo 6.4L Ford F-350. He never missed the opportunity to pull over on the side of the road to enjoy the scenery. He had a heart of gold and always made sure to be there for the ones he loved. He was born in Tonasket, Wash. on September 9th, 1990 at 12:09am. He attended school in Omak until the latter part of high school, where he graduated from Kettle Falls High School in 2009. He then moved between Spokane, Kettle Falls, and Colville until he landed a career as a Commercial Insurance Account Manager at Guide Insurance Services, Inc in 2015. He had aspired to one day become a pilot.
Jake is survived by his father, Wayne Reese; his mother, Jeanette Fox-Pyper; his 4 younger siblings, Casey Fox, Garrett Pyper, Kade Pyper, and Adisyn Pyper. And the love of his life, Desiree Peterson. Also, his two cats that he loved dearly, his fat boy Melvin and his sweetheart Mitzi. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Darryl Reese
Services for Jake will be held at 12:09pm at the Flour Mill in Okanogan on Saturday, October 5th, 2019.
Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now