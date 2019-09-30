|
|
Jacob Wayne Reese
Jacob Wayne Reese, 29 years old, beloved son and brother passed away on September 26th, 2019.
Jake loved the outdoors, his family and friends, and of course, his twin turbo 6.4L Ford F-350. He never missed the opportunity to pull over on the side of the road to enjoy the scenery. He had a heart of gold and always made sure to be there for the ones he loved. He was born in Tonasket, Wash. on September 9th, 1990 at 12:09am. He attended school in Omak until the latter part of high school, where he graduated from Kettle Falls High School in 2009. He then moved between Spokane, Kettle Falls, and Colville until he landed a career as a Commercial Insurance Account Manager at Guide Insurance Services, Inc in 2015. He had aspired to one day become a pilot.
Jake is survived by his father, Wayne Reese; his mother, Jeanette Fox-Pyper; his 4 younger siblings, Casey Fox, Garrett Pyper, Kade Pyper, and Adisyn Pyper. And the love of his life, Desiree Peterson. Also, his two cats that he loved dearly, his fat boy Melvin and his sweetheart Mitzi. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Darryl Reese
Services for Jake will be held at 12:09pm at the Flour Mill in Okanogan on Saturday, October 5th, 2019.
Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019