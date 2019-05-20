James Dee Corvino

James Dee Corvino, 68, of Kettle Falls passed away on May 9, 2019 working in his orchard.

Jim was born in Snoqualmie, Wash. in 1951 to Edward Angelo and Estella Mae Corvino. He graduated from Mt. Si HS in 1969. Jim married Valerie Glein in 1971 and they had three beautiful children.

As a young man Jim worked for Weyerhaeuser in Snoqualmie as a forester, then started a forestry contracting company, Timberline Silvics. They bought Rickey Creek Orchard in 1993 and moved from North Bend, Wash. to Kettle Falls. There are many fond family memories of working together in the

orchard.

Over the past several years Jim spent quality time with his family. His kind, gentle spirit impacted everyone who knew him.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Val; his daughter, Angela (Tj'Jamika English) of Seattle, sons Curtis (Kori Fredrickson), and Jimmy (Molly Schneider) both of Kettle Falls. He is also survived by his seven beloved grandchildren, Sydnee, Gaia, August, Casen, Natalee, Luca, and Savion; sisters, Toni Littlejohn (Cam), Bonnie Parkhill, both of North Bend, Wash., Kimberly Dunn Shovlain (Frank) of Orient, Wash., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jim's parents and his brother, Edward Angelo Corvino, Jr. preceded him in death. Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 22, 2019