James "Jim" Howard Hall
James "Jim" Howard Hall, Sr., 78, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Sandpoint, Idaho.
Jim was born on March 21, 1941 in Ione, Wash. to Phillip and Dessa [Prouty] Hall. He grew up and attended schools in Colville, Wash. Jim served a brief term in the United States Navy followed by an Honorable Discharge. He worked on Mossy Rock & Boundary Dams. As well as, a lengthy career at Boise Cascade Lumber Mill in Kettle Falls. Jim took great pride working in Maintenance, Carpentry and Handyman jobs throughout his life.
Jim lived most of his life in Colville. Jim lived his final years in Sandpoint where he continued to work at odd jobs before retiring with his last Partner in Life, Bev Fickle. Some of his favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, water skiing, camping, playing games and telling jokes.
He is survived by his son, Jim (Debbie) Hall, Jr of Ione, Wash.; daughter, Amber (Jeff) Cassell of Nine Mile Falls, Wash.; four grandchildren, Jimmy Hall, III, Tricia Strickland, Adrian Shaffer and Dustin Cassell; and six great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by both parents, brother Clark Phillip Hall, and long-time girlfriend, Beverly Fickle.
There will be a Pot Luck Style, Celebration of Life in Honor of our Dad to be held September 14 at 3:00 pm at the Ft Colville Grange Hall, 156 Hwy 20 E, Colville Wash. 509.684.5749. We welcome all Friends & Family to join us for this Special Memorial to come and share your stories and some of dad's favorite jokes.
Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Jim's online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Aug. 28, 2019