James Merrill Massey
James Merrill Massey, 1933-2019 Passed away August 15 at Rice, Wash. James was an Army veteran, dedicated Civil servant, Little league coach in Bremerton.
James played the guitar, loved Karaoke singing.
Father to Mike and Brain. Husband to Marlene, Stepfather to Carmen, and Cathi, Larry, Kari, and Sarah. James was a grand father and great grand father.
A celebration of life/Pot luck will be held at the State Park near Kettle Falls September 14, at 11:00 until you are tired. There will be Karaoke singing, so bring your favorite music and a chair.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019