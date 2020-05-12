On Saturday, May 2, 2020, James Norman McNeil went to be with the Lord. He was born on July 22, 1927, and preceded his wife, Patricia (Warren) McNeil, as well as his five sons and their wives: Warren and Linda McNeil, Joseph and Dana McNeil, Donald McNeil, James McNeil Jr. and Joy Lovett, as well as William and April McNeil.
James Norman McNeil was the grandfather to Marion Chaloux, Daniel Belfils, Donovan McNeil, Kendra Barker, Caleb McNeil, Ian McNeil, Naomi McNeil, Jacob McNeil, Brayden McNeil, Michelle Spurgeon, Darby Martin, Hailie Safley, Amethyst McNeil, Leviticus McNeil, Alisha McNeil, and Bethany McNeil.
He was known to most as "Norm."He began his life in the Colville, Washington, area. He first started working as a mud carrier for the lime quarry before moving on to logging. As a logger he purchased many acres of land before marrying the love of his life, Patricia, and eventually moving to Spokane, Washington, where he stayed until 2001. At that time, he moved to Yakima, Washington, where he stayed until the end of his days.
He was the kindest, gentlest person who never had a mean word to say about anyone. Children brightened his smile and appreciated his radiant and giving personality.
He will not only be missed by his immediate family, but by the many nieces and nephews given by his brother and sisters who preceded him in death (Donald, Lula, and Ethel).
In the last years of his life, Norm was cared for by his local family.
He was moved to a rehab center nearly a month after the passing of his daughter-in-law and primary caregiver, Sarah Walker (wife of Norm's son, Donald McNeil), last January.
Although Norm passed from natural causes due to the Alzheimer's disease, his kind-hearted, gentle, and genuine spirit never faltered. No matter the pain, his love remains. We love you Dad, see you tomorrow!
No services are planned at this time. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from May 12 to May 13, 2020.