James (Jim) Paul Williams, 82, died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 13, 2020.
Jim had lived in Colville since 1966. He was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Yakima, Washington, to James and Myrtle Williams.
After a short time, his family relocated to Renton, Washington, where he grew up with his nine brothers and sisters.
He dropped out of high school six weeks into his senior year at Renton High to take a job at Boeing so he could help support the family. He remained at Boeing for three years, until the fall of 1959 when he enlisted and later joined the National Guard as a reservist.
Following his active service, he began a lifelong career in the outdoors, a great deal of which was with the National Forest Service, including as part of a trail crew on Cascade Pass, a fire-spotter on a lookout on Chelan Butte, on the brush crew at Coyote Creek, camp cook, chain saw maintenance, log scaler for Chelan Box & Manufacturing, fire-spotter with Chelan Airways in the Stehekin Valley, and trail assessment on horseback from Agnes Creek to South Navarre, riding a big red gelding called Smokey, and packing two mules, Brownie and One-Eyed Mike, in the snow through Horse-Thief Pass.
Ultimately, his mentor and friend, Don Francis said, "Jim, my brother is selling the family's land, in Colville, and you are going to buy it!"
He then took a position in the timber industry as a scaler for Boise Cascade in Kettle Falls, where he worked for 25 years, followed by another six years at Stimpson Lumber in Arden.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James and Myrtle Williams; his sister,Juanita Olson; and brothers, John and Joe Williams.
He is survived by brothers and sisters, Joyce McMillan, Dave Williams, Dan Williams, Darrell Williams, Diane Fond, and Lynette Johnson; by his wife, Carolyn; and his two sons, Matt and Tom; and four grandchildren, Benny, Alex, Isi and Gerald.
