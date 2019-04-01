Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Jane Gray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mrs. Jane Bloomfield Gray

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jane Bloomfield Gray

Jane Bloomfield Gray, age 90, a longtime resident of Colville, Wash. passed away on March 24, 2019 in Spokane, Wash. Jane was born on June 19, 1928 in Crosby, Minn. the daughter of Frances (Frank) and Eva Sarah (Miller) Bloomfield.

She was raised in Crosby, Minn. and graduated in 1946 from Crosby High School and then studied at Rockford Women's College and earned her bachelors degree. Jane then continued her studies at the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash. where she earned her a masters degree in sociology. While on campus, she was introduced to a young medical student by the name of Ed Gray by Jane's cousin, Dick Miller, who attended Gonzaga University with Ed. They began courting and on June 20, 1953 married in Crosby, Minn. This began a beautiful partnership that lasted over 61 years. They resided in Indianapolis, Ind. during his residency and then moved to Marysville, Calif. while Ed was stationed at Beale Air base. Their first son, Tim was born in there. Ed was honorably discharged and the family returned to Colville so Ed could resume his father's medical practice. Jane and Ed's family continued to grow with the births of Sally and Terry. Jane worked in the home caring for the needs of her family and became a very active community member.

She was a founding member and leader of the Mt Carmel Hospital Auxiliary, a leader of the Colville Library Improvement Club, the Colville Chapter of P.E.O and 8-11 Women's Club. Mixed in there were also years of service on the Colville School Board. Jane had the wisdom of the ages and humbly offered her help, knowledge, leadership and support whenever needed for much of her life. She raised three children and managed the schedule and details of a very active husband. She was smart, compassionate, loving and strong and independent. She could speak her mind, express an opinion and listen and compromise with the best of them.

Jane loved summers with her family at their cabin on Christina Lake, B.C. She would pack up the kids the day after school ended and return just in time to get new school clothes when the school year began in the fall. She also enjoyed snow skiing, golf, playing cards, Suduko puzzles and all forms of knitting. She and Ed traveled in retirement to many destinations including Europe, Australia, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and along the way meet several new traveling friends from across the country.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Ed on Dec. 9, 2014 and her two siblings; Bill and Sarah Bloomfield. After Ed's death, Jane remained at Buena Vista Assisted Living and enjoyed the company of her friends and the caring staff. She became an avid bird and wildlife observer and feed and maintained their feeding station.

The Gray family expresses great thanks to Dr. Pat Shannon and the all the staff at Buena Vista Assisted Living for the care and concern given to her this past fours years.

She is survived by her three children: Tim Gray (Roween) of Colville, Wash., Sally Juzeler (Bill) of Prosser, Wash., Terry Gray (Sue) of Sammamish, Wash.; grandchildren: Kayla Nestor (Owen), Kelsey Gray, Megan Forsythe (Jordan), Hannah Sahrblom (Adam) and Andrew Gray (Devon), great grandchildren: Rhaya and Gray Nestor.

A celebrate of life gathering will be scheduled later this year. Jane will be laid to rest with their family at the Calvary Cemetery in Colville, Wash. Memorial contributions may be given to the Stevens County Library Association and/or the Mt. Carmel Hospital Auxiliary. Please visit the on-line memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries