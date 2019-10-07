|
Janet Rae Chandler
Janet Rae Chandler, 78, of Steptoe, Wash. passed away October 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash. The memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Steptoe Grange Hall in Steptoe, Wash. Janet will be laid to rest at the Bethel Cemetery in Steptoe. Janet was born October 24, 1940 in Colville, Wash. She grew up in Colville and graduated from Colville High School. Janet married Jay Chandler on November 24, 1960 and they made Spokane their home until moving to the Steptoe/Colfax area in 1967 where she has made her home since. Janet was the cook at Colfax High School for many years until retiring in 1991. Following their retirement Janet and Jay started snow birding and eventually ended up in Brouse, Ariz. seasonally. Janet was a member of the local Gun Club and enjoyed sewing. She was always involved in charity work through the years and organized several cancer drives. She was a member of the Steptoe Grange for 60 years. Janet was a family oriented person who loved to cook, she was known for her pies and her open hospitality. There was always coffee on for anyone who stopped by. She is survived by her son, Brad (Shelia) Chandler of Tekoa, Wash.; a daughter-in-law, Dana Chandler of Clarkston, Wash.; her three siblings, Johnny Hedrick, Dale Hedrick and Dorothy Ringer all of Colville, Wash.; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay; son, Brian; and brother, Roger. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, Wash. has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations to the Shriners Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to bruningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019