Janice Kay Anderson-Lagasse passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Feb. 15, 2020.
She was raised in the Barstow/Kelly Hill area of Washington and graduated from Kettle Falls High School.
It was during her high school years that she became Miss Kettle Falls and the Colville Rodeo Queen.
It's not surprising, then, that Janice was one of the first Gerber Babies.
In her younger years Janice lived in exotic places, like Hawaii and Florida. Eventually her love of her family brought Janice back to the Inland Northwest to live in Spokane, Washington.
Janice was passionate about several things in life. She was insistent on keeping a manicured yard filled with flowers and spent many joyful hours there.
Janice was most passionate about taking care of her family. She was well known for taking excellent care of her parents in their twilight years, and she never missed the opportunity to cook a tasty meal for family gatherings and holiday celebrations.
Janice preferred to be behind the camera rather than in front of it. She took scores of pictures in her lifetime. While watching the Mariners on the television or just hanging out with family Janice was a shutterbug.
Janice will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be a celebration of life at the Barstow Grange Hall on Feb. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m., followed by a meal and a graveside service. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020