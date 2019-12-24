|
Jason Edward Johnson, 46, passed away in Bellingham, Washington, on Dec. 7, 2019. He was born Sept. 19, 1973, in Portland, Oregon, to Edward A. and Christine Johnson, and was raised in Orient, Washington.
When Jason was 18, he was injured and became a quadriplegic. He moved to Pinewood Terrace care facility in Colville, Washington, then moved back to Orient with his parents, and later to Sedro Woolley, Washington.
Jason was preceded in death by his father, Ed, in 2017. He is survived by his mother, Chris, of Barstow, Washington; his sisters, Meisha (husband Paul) Taylor and Paul's son Chris of Port Angeles, Washington, and Rosemary Johnson and her daughter Tracy of Kettle Falls, Washington; close friends Mike and Jen Gross; and many loving relatives and friends.
A family gathering will be held. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019