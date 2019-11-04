|
JD (Andy) Anderson
JD (Andy) Anderson, after suffering from 2 strokes and complications, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2019.
Andy was born on December 25, 1936 in Chipley, Florida to Lester and Ruth Anderson. In 1954, he joined the United States Air Force and served in various fields until he retired as a TSgt in 1974. Andy and his family then moved to Kettle Falls, Washington where he took a job with the Inland Empire Telephone Company as telephone installer/repairman. During his 42 years in Kettle Falls he worked in several different positions: City Administrator, Building Inspector, PUD Commissioner and Stevens County Commissioner District #2, just to name a few. He and Ann also owned and operated the Double H Motel for 8 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ruth Anderson; and four of his seven siblings, Shelby Haddock, Wesley, Johnny, and Dallas Anderson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ann Anderson of Darby, Montana; and two daughters, Ann Thibodeau and husband, Jeremy of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Kathleen Seaman and husband, Jim of Darby, Montana; and three siblings, Tommy Anderson, Betty Eberle, Pat Brown and husband, Randall; three grandchildren, Bryce Anderson, Justin Smith and Taylor Smith as well as two great grandsons, Brodie Anderson and Bryden Anderson.
There will not be a service per Andy's wishes.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Nov. 6, 2019