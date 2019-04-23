|
|
Jean (Jeannie) Taylor
Jean "Jeannie" Taylor, 77, of Mocksville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home. She was born July 28, 1941, in Washington to Frank Eugene and Margaret Riley Kruger. She was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Taylor; a brother, Dave; a sister, Doris; and two dear friends, Doris Cumbo and Alice Spillman.
She is survived by her husband, Rex Taylor; a son, Barry Taylor and wife Karen of East Bend; a grandson, Cameron Taylor and wife Christian of High Point; two great-grandchildren, Paisley Grace and Cody David; three brothers, Bob Kruger and wife Doris of Raleigh, N.C., Ed Kruger and wife Shirley of Arizona and John Kruger and wife Jean of Oregon; and a sister-in-law, Alice Johnson of Washington.
The family will receive friends on Wed., April 24, 2019, from 1-3:00 p.m. at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel.
Mrs. Taylor's family requests that memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103. Sign the online guestbook at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 24, 2019