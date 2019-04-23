Jeannine Pelissier

Jeannine Pelissier, a longtime Ellensburg resident, died on April 13, 2019, at her home in Portland Ore.

Born May 7, 1930, in Saskatchewan, Canada, and immigrating to Colville, Wash., as a teenager, (Marie) Jeannine Blier earned her bachelor's in laboratory science at Holy Names (Gonzaga) College in 1952, She married Bob Pelissier on August 14, 1955, in Colville.

The family lived in Colville, Ephrata, and finally in Ellensburg, Wash., where all five children graduated high school. Jeannine and Bob moved to Portland, Ore., in 2012. Jeannine died there, suddenly and peacefully in her sleep at home.

Jeannine was active in the lives of her children and grandchildren, and in her church.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Alerbertine and Alfred Joseph Blier; sister Anita Hicks; and brother, Raymond Blier

Jeannine is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Braxton Pelissier, Portland, Ore., and their five children: Tim Pelissier, Puyallup Wash., Anne Pelissier Montague, Skokie, Ill., Dan (Donna) Pelissier, Jacksonville, Ore., Don Pelissier, Henderson, Nev., and Mike (Yi Ma) Pelissier, Portland, Ore. She is also survived by her sister, Joanne Kime; and by 12 grandchildren.