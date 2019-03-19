Jeffrey "Scott" Lamica

Jeffrey "Scott" Lamica, a longtime resident of Addy, Wash. passed away on March 7, 2019 at his home in Addy, Wash. Scott was born on Nov. 24, 1965 in San Jose, Calif. the son of Theodore and Nancy (Garner) Lamica.

Scott graduated from Mt. View High School in 1984. Scott then enlisted into the US Army. After serving 2 years, Scott decided the Army was not the way he wanted to go.

Upon Scott's discharge in 1986, he returned home to the family farm.

Scott went to work in construction. He then married and started his family. While busy working construction, Scott always found time to teach his daughter how to ride horses. After the passing of his mother in 1998, he decided to move to Addy, Wash. in February of 1998. Scott loved watching his daughter barrel race, making sure she made it to her gymkhana events.

Scott then decided on to join the Arden Fire Department where he enjoyed volunteering his time.

He loves the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping any chance he could. His greatest joy was watching Brittney barrel race, as well hunting with her. He was a proud and private man, while having a stern but loving voice you always knew what was needed. Scott loved his grandkids Lane and Cole. Scott enjoyed spending time with them teaching them to hunt and fish as well.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Nancy (Garner) Lamica; and his brother, Donald Lamica. Scott is survived by daughter, Brittney Lamica; good friend, Julie Bush; brother, Charles Lamica; and sister, Brenda Lamica.

No services are scheduled at this time for Jeffrey "Scott" Lamica. Please visit our online to sign the guestbook at www.danekasfunerlchapel.com Memorial contributions can be donated to the . Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary