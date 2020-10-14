Jenscena Elvira Roberts, age 96, went to be with our Lord on Oct. 3, 2020.
Jenscena was born to Rudolph and Louise (Menard) Olsen in Moxie, Washington, on May 13, 1924.
Jenscena spent much of her childhood moving from town to town as her father built many of the bridges in operation across Washington.
She attended school in Cumberland, Washington, until she was 16.
At the end of 10th grade, she left school and married her sweetheart, George Ward in the summer of 1939.
They soon welcomed three children, Lewis, Patricia and George Ward.
During this time, they lived in Twisp, Washington, and the Seattle region. She worked for the Bon Marche and Bemis Bags.
Jenscena and her husband, George, would eventually part ways and, three years later, Jenscena married the love of her life, Emerys "Bob" Roberts on May 2,1966. He had three sons: Tom, Jim and Ron.
Jenscena spent 15 years working for The Boeing Company in Renton, Washington, as a wiring shop lead.
She spent some of her free time as a member of the West Seattle Drill Team.
The family lived in the Seattle area until 1994 when they moved to Gifford, Washington, where they lived until Bob's passing in 2002.
Jenscena eventually moved to Colville, Washington.
She was extremely involved in her community and Stevens County, as a member of the Daisy-Gifford Women's Club, Eagles, and the Women on Weight (WOW) support group.
She was also involved with the Hunters Fair, and donated to local police and fire departments, as well as Relay for Life, and several other organizations.
A well-rounded woman who was given the chance to hone in on a multitude of skills, from wiring and managing, to gardening and fundraising, Jenscena is remembered as a thoughtful and caring woman who was devoted to her lord as well as her family.
She loved spending time with her family whenever possible; finding any reason to host a barbecue or get the family to gather around the campfire.
She loved fishing, camping, and gardening whenever she was able to.
Her family will forever miss her great sense of humor, her calm and steady demeanor, and her strong desire to help those around her.
Jenscena was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Louise (Menard) Olsen; her loving husband, Emerys "Bob" Roberts; sons, Lewis T. and George T. Ward; stepson, Jim Roberts; and granddaughter, Christine Stanton.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia and Kenneth Lamm; stepsons, Tom Roberts, Ron and Susan Roberts; daughter-in-law, Nora Ward, 13 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.
