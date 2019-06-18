Jerry Robert Miller

Jerry Robert Miller, age 78, passed away in his home in Bremerton, Wash. on Wed., May 29, 2019. He was born on Jan. 27, 1941 in Northport, Wash. to his parents Robert John Miller and Marjorie Mae LeCaire, who have preceded him in death.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Yu-Feng (Chuang); his children, Jason (Darcy), Joel, Josh, Jackie (Ben), and Marci, and his grandchildren Audrey, Cooper, Lauren, and Ireland; he is also survived by his three brothers, Duane Hokanson, Everett Estes, Eugene Estes. Jerry was also preceded in death by sisters, Ann Walters, and Marilyn Sell.

Jerry served 22 years active duty in the US Navy and worked as a civil servant for 20 years, receiving Civilian of the Year in 1994. He served aboard the USS Lexington and the USS Whipple, and is a Vietnam War Veteran. Jerry received multiple awards and medals during his time in the military.

Jerry was from Northport, Wash., joining the US Navy at the age of 18. He was stationed in Taipei, Taiwan for 4 1/2 years, where he met his wife. They moved back to the US and settled in Bremerton, Wash. where he later retired. They have four children together.

Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed traveling the world, visiting over 55 countries. He loved playing cribbage, reading, and collecting coins. Spending time with his family was his biggest joy. He never missed his kids' games or practices. He was generous, witty and passionate about his family, politics, and sports. He was loved and will be greatly missed by many.

Funeral services will be held at Tacoma National Cemetery on June 28, 2019 at 10:30 am, 18600 SE 240th St. Kent, Wash. 98042. All are welcome to attend the funeral services as well as his Celebration of Life that will be held at the Elks Club following the service at 3pm, 4131 Pine Rd. NE, Bremerton, Wash..