Jesse Mahaffey, a resident of Kelso, Washington passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, at his home in Kelso at the age of 62.
Jesse was born on Aug. 29,1957, to Leo and Alvina Mahaffey in California.
He was born into a family with five siblings and half brother and sister. Jesse lived with his grandfather and grandmother, Eddy and Florene Mahaffey, off and on through the years in Chewelah, Washington.
In 1972, Leo and Alvina Mahaffey moved to Chewelah permanently. J
Jesse married Nicki Carter and his son, Jason Mahaffey, was born Feb. 2, 1977.
After Nicki and Jesse separated, he met Mary (Lenocker) Haile.
Jesse's daughter, Jasmine Haile, was born June 21, 1980. When Jesse and Mary separated, Jesse moved to Vancouver, Washington, in 1980.
He went to work at the 76 Station in Vancouver where his younger brother, Leo "Eddy" Mahaffey, joined him for about eight years. During this time Jesse met Jerri and they had their son Jacob.
After he left the gas station, he went to work at UTS Glass company for 19 years up until he retired in 2006. For the last 10 years, Jesse has been living with his nephew, Kasey Carter, and family in Kelso, Washington.
Jesse loved being on the mountain and spending time with Kasey, Judith, Jillian, Kasey Jr., Miranda and Judy's mother, Syd Howard.
They took wonderful care of him until his passing on Jan. 6, 2020.
Jesse was very witty. If you were to get the two brothers together, Jesse and Eddy, it was an adventure.
Anyone who knew them would say how funny and witty Jesse and Eddy were, and they loved to make you laugh.
Jesse enjoyed getting together with friends and family and just having a great time visiting and catching up. Jesse will truly be missed.
Jesse was preceded in death by his mother and father, Alvina and Leo Oreon Mahaffey, and brother ,Leo Edward Mahaffey.
He is survived by his sons, Jason and Jacob; daughter, Jasmine Haile; grandchildren, brother, Danny Mahaffey and wife Brenda of Pueblo Colorado; sisters, Shirley Parker of Seattle, Washington, Sherry Carter of Woodland, Washington, Esther Mahaffey of Colville, Washington, and Patricia De Nise and Skip of Canon City, Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews, and his dear friend, Brian Olsen.
Jesse's family invites you to a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 921 Washington Way, in Longview, Washington 98632.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020