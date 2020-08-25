1/1
Jesse O'Brien Gumm
1993 - 2020
Jesse O'Brien Gumm passed away at age 26 from an accident at his Spokane, Washington, home on Aug. 16, 2020.
He was born in Newton County, Arkansas, on Sept. 5, 1993.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert D. Gumm.
He is survived by parents, Karena and Mike Fowler; siblings, Bronwyn, Axel and Sloen Gumm, Tim, Garrett and Toby Fowler; niece and nephew, Rowan and Mattias Fowler; aunt, Angie Currier and family; uncle, Robert Gumm and family; as well as many extended family members.
Jesse grew up in the Colville, Washington, area and moved to the Spokane area after high school.
Jesse was a jack-of-all-trades type of man. His recent work was as a diesel mechanic, in concrete construction, and as a ranch hand, logger and cattleman.
He absolutely loved living on a ranch and the various work that comes with that lifestyle. Many of these jobs took him around the country.
His family is grateful that he was so curious and tried different jobs and hobbies as he was able to experience so much during his short life.
He was a kind, loving and giving soul. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
His memorial service will be held at Yep Kanum City Park in Colville. It will be held at the park stage at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2020.

Published in The Statesman Examiner from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
