Joanne M. O'Brien, 81, of Colville, Washington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec 26, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was at home with family members by her side.
Joanne was born on June 21, 1938, to Charles and Sarah Todd in Mason City, Washington. She was the youngest of three children.
On Feb. 3, 1955, Joanne married Lowell Wilmoth and together they raised three children.
Joanne stayed at home with their children for many years and, later on, worked as a hot lunch cook for the schools and also as a secretary for a contractor in Colville.
In 1972, Lowell passed away and Joanne remarried to Tim O'Brien on Dec. 26, 1979.
Joanne was a beautiful and strong person filled with love for her family and friends, and would always do anything for them.
She enjoyed crocheting and crafting, reading, playing cards and board games and boating. She had a great passion for flowers and gardening.
Shortly after Joanne and Tim were married, they bought a house on the beautiful Columbia River, where she spent her remaining years enjoying the natural beauty surrounding her.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Sarah Todd, her sister Norine, brother, Donald, and first husband Lowell Wilmoth.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tim O'Brien, her children, (son) Gene and Bindy Wilmoth of Colville, (daughter) Janet and Stu Hart of Libby, Montana, and (daughter) Sherri Verrett of Kalispell, Montana.
Joanne had five grandchildren; Chuck, Jesse, Sonja, Jamie, and Cara. She also had four great-grandchildren. Joanne will be missed so very much. She was loved by family "to the moon and back".
The family will have a private gathering at a later date. Please visit the online memorial at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020