John Franklin Jewell

Aug. 7, 1940 – May 27, 2019

John Jewell died peacefully at his home in Rice, Wash, on May 27, 2019, at the age of 78. He lived in various locations, including Alaska, Maryland, Michigan, and Washington states. He married Barbara Jewell in Crystal Falls, Mich., on Dec. 17, 1960. In June 1962, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Michigan College of Mining and Technology. In June 1967, he received a Master of Science degree in Mathematics from Michigan Technological University.

John and Barbara moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to retire before moving permanently to Rice.

He was an outstanding teacher/professor, pilot, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His smile, kindness, and willingness to help others will be missed, but not forgotten. During his spare time, he loved to teach flying. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, traveling, and volunteering his time to help others.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jewell; and his four children: Annette Brown, Robert Jewell, Sharon Perkins, and Carol Jewell. In addition, he leaves behind seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many good friends. Published in The Statesman Examiner on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary