Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Mr. John Henry Hills


1947 - 2019
Mr. John Henry Hills Obituary
John Henry Hills
John Henry Hills, 72, of Kettle Falls passed away June 22, 2019 at his home on Kelly Hill surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Kettle River Grange 25262 Highway 395 N. Barstow, Wash. 99141.
John was born July 7, 1947 in Colville, Wash. to Cliff and Margaret (Behrens) Hills. He graduated from Kettle Falls High School and married Jackie (Williams) Fisher and had four children. John's profession was that of an Optician, and worked in Idaho, Alaska, and at the time of retirement, Spokane. He had a passion for driving his tractor, coffee, and his six grand kids. John never missed one of his grand children's birth, a grandkids baseball game, football, 4-H, or County Fair. He's known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
John is survived by a daughter, Jessica (Hills) Reece and son-in-law, Billy of Kettle Falls, three son's, Joel Hills of Seattle, Jevon and his wife, Sarah Hills of Kettle Falls, Jonathan Hills of Seattle; Six grandchildren; his sisters, Carolyn (Roland) Redlings of Spokane, Joyce (Danny) Dennison of Davenport; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of Flowers please consider a donation to Kettle River Grange as John was a lifetime member.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on July 3, 2019
