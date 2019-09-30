|
|
John Philip Herman
Dr. John "Jack" Philip Herman, age 88, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019 in Colville, Wash.. He was born on Feb 28, 1931, the son of John Carl and Phyllis (Day) Herman at the University of Iowa Hospital where his father was a medical student.
At 22 months he was enrolled in preschool. He became good friends with the Taxi Driver who took him back and forth to preschool. He continued preschool until first grade. Jack went missing from his front yard one day, not yet three years old. They found him sitting on the walking bridge over the train tracks, waiting for the train to come! He wasn't scared but he struck fear into the hearts of everyone else. He later trimmed all the heads off the tulips on his street with much chagrin of the neighborhood. At age three his family moved to San Jose, Calif. where his father interned. Jack became more active flooding apartments and plugging the parking lot drains with sand from the sandbox. The family then moved to Traer, Iowa where they remained until 1939 when they moved to Boone, Iowa, where his father had been born.
Jack graduated from high school in 1948. During his junior year he and a friend bought an almost new airplane (an Aeronca Scout with 90 hours and 1 year old) for $700!
He enrolled at Carleton College in Minnesota. In December 1951 Jack went home for Christmas vacation and found out all his friends had joined the Navy, and so did he. They joined and did not get drafted! Jack then attended medical core school at the Bainbridge Naval Training Center in Maryland. Following this he served one year at Jacksonville, Fla. Naval Air Base until he was transferred into the US Marine Corp. at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base in Jacksonville, N.C. Three months later Jack was transferred to Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif. On December 24, 1952 he disembarked for one year in Korea where he was stationed on or near the front line until the truce on July 7, 1953. In November of 1953 he was returned to the Navy and served aboard the USS Boxer, an Aircraft Carrier stationed off the coast of Vietnam at the very beginning of that war. In November 1954, Jack was honorably discharged from the US Navy. (Jack's father was amazed at all the surgical experience he had already completed)
In January 1955 he resumed pre-med studies at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa where he graduated in 1956. Of great interest is the fact that the Grinnell and Carlton swim teams each won the conference swim championships (same conference) while he was there (obviously he was good luck to both schools!). Jack then entered the University of Iowa Medical School where he graduated in 1961. During this time, he met Jobyna "Joby" Ann Rankin who was a speech therapist from Knoxville, Iowa. They married and had their first child, Les. (While writing this Jack's sister Carolyn asked "How do you remember all this? Jack promptly answered "I was there!"). The next four years were spent in General Practice Residency in San Bernardino, Calif., the last year of which Jack was one of two chief residents for the 500 bed San Bernardino County Hospital. (San Bernardino Hospital only had two full-time staff doctors). Jack and Joby had two more sons during this time (Joel and Luke).
Jack and family then moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho in 1965 where he practiced for one year before moving to Colville, Wash. in 1966, where very soon after they were blessed with their daughter, Sarah! Jack joined the practice with Dr. Lowell and was later joined by a fellow resident Dr. Don Lindeman. When Dr. Lowell retired, Jack and Don continued their practice on First Street until 1979 when they helped initiate the founding partnership for the Colville Medical Clinic adjacent to the hospital. The doctors responsible for the clinic were Pat Barker, Jake Doyle, Ed Gray, Lon Hatfield, Jack Herman, Jim Irwin, and Don Lindeman. The clinic was sold to Providence in 2013. Jack partially retired in 2000 but continued to do airplane pilot physicals for several years.
Jack and his family were, and still are, active in the St. Paul Lutheran church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John Carl and Phyllis Herman; his son Luke, and his brother, Mike.
Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jobyna Herman, at the home; sons, Les Herman (Erin) of McLoud, Okla. and Joel Herman of Kettle Falls, Wash.; daughter, Sarah Wapato (Phil) of Coulee Dam, Wash.; grandchildren, Carson, Drew, Tannon, Tyler, Bryce, Matthew, Jarrod, Luke, Jonathon, Katelyn, Hannah and Sam; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Spillers of Ames, Iowa and Taos, N.M.
The funeral service for Dr. John "Jack" Philip Herman will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Colville Community Church. The graveside service and vault interment will follow at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville, Wash. Reverend Patty Heath will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the or to our grandson Tannon Herman's ministry in Harrisburg, Pa., Wildheart Ministries, www.wildheartministries.net. Please visit the on line memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019