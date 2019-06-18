ohn V. Ball Jr.

John V. Ball Jr. passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2019 at the age of 74 years.



John was born on February 5th, 1945 in Spokane, Wash. to parents Pearl (Rice) and John V. Ball Sr. He was raised in Rice, Wash. where his great-grandparents homesteaded in 1883. John attended a two-room schoolhouse with outhouses through the eighth grade. He attended Kettle Falls High School and graduated in 1963 with academic and multiple sports awards. His football career at WSU was cut short by a prior injury, but he went on to play football for Columbia Basin College. From 1967-1973 John was a member of the Army National Guard. While attending EWSC (EWU) in 1967, John began dating local Kettle Falls girl, Jonna Lakin. They married in 1968 and welcomed their first son, Jason in 1969. John graduated from EWSC in 1971. Sons Jared and John were born in 1973 and 1978. John was very active in coaching baseball with the boys and enjoyed all the family sporting and camping events throughout his life. He instilled the love of hunting to all three of his sons along with a strong work ethic and family values. John worked years in the lumber and warehouse industries before retiring in 2003.



John is predeceased by his son, Jared; parents, Pearl and John and older sister, Linda Rew.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jonna; sons, Jason (Tracy) and John (Ashlie), beloved grandchildren Riley, Casey, Hank and Lakin; sister, Denni Babcock; nephew, Jeff Rew; niece, Lisa and numerous cousins.



A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28th, at 1pm at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9704 N. Division. Burial services were previously held at Fairmount Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Hospice House North, along with the doctors and wonderful nurses who cared for John this past year. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending contributions to Hospice House North, Shriners Hospital or .