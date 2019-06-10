Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for John Vaagen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. John Vernon "Vern" Vaagen

1931 - 2019 John Vernon "Vern" Vaagen

John Vernon "Vern" Vaagen passed away peacefully May 26, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born March 4, 1931, in Carpio, N. D. to Samuel and Amanda (Wierson) Vaagen.

The third youngest of 10 children, Vern was raised on the family farm in Carpio. At age 12, he and his family suffered a tragic loss when their mother died in an automobile accident.

From that time on, his father was left to raise the children on his own.

Vern attended school and graduated from Carpio High School with the Class of 1949. Vern was a standout athlete for the basketball and baseball teams, winning a state championship with the latter. Vern went on to play semi-pro baseball for several years.

During his school years, Vern became acquainted with Carol Christianson through various school activities, community dances and just being good rural farming families. On Oct. 10, 1954, the two married in Glenburn, N.D. Thus began a union lasting over 50 years.

Vern and Carol lived on a small farm themselves as they started out their lives together and their family. They ran a small cafe and Vern worked for a construction company that contracted work at Minot Air Force Base.

Vern came to Colville in 1963 and worked for his brothers at their budding sawmill. In 1964, the rest of the family made their journey here.

The family made many road trips back to North Dakota over the years to visit family along with vacation destinations such as Lake Tahoe, Knott's Berry Farm, Yellowstone, and of course, Disneyland.

Vern and Carol were avid bowlers and had taken many trips with their bowling buddies to national tournaments across the country - mostly to Nevada, but also Niagra Falls, Florida, Tulsa and other cities. Family gatherings were always a highlight at their Third Avenue home.

Vern loved his family and had many great friends.

Vern spent the majority of his working career as a millworker at Vaagen, and toward the end of his career, as a timber buyer. He finally and officially retired in 2003, which gave him more time to spend doing two things he loved, fishing and golfing.

When he wasn't on fishing trips for steelhead on the Snake River with his good friends Floyd or Al, then you could probably find him on the links with George.

Vern was a devoted family man and a stalwart member of this community. He was active in the Elk's Lodge for many years, and the Eagles Aerie for over 50 years. Vern made many memories over the years, whether it was family trips to Priest Lake, salmon and halibut fishing in Alaska at the Fireweed Lodge, or just more recently, his ace on the 11th hole at Dominion Meadows.

Vern lost the love of his life, Carol, in 2006 and had missed her dearly ever since. Vern was a soft-spoken man, not often to speak up, but when he did, you had better take notice. He will forever be remembered in our community and in our hearts.

Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; parents, Samuel and Amanda Vaagen; nine brothers and two sisters; and his eldest daughter, Roni Ross.

He is survived by sons, Rick and Mick Vaagen; his significant other, Barb Adams; daughters, Jeannie (Jake) Luiten, Lori (Troy) Gilbert; and son-in-law, Marcus Ross. He is also survived by grandchildren Andrew Ross, Amanda (Matt) Ross, Roxi (Jereme) Sienkiewicz, Rachel (Nathan) Powers, Garth Vaagen, Erika Wilcox and Nica Luiten; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mr. Vern Vaagen was Saturday, June 1, at the Agriculture and Trade Center. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory were entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Statesman Examiner on June 12, 2019