Joseph Hartill

Joseph James Hartill, 79, passed away May 6, 2019. He was born to Elmer J. and Leola M. Hartill in Chewelah, Wash.

He attended Jenkins High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He worked at various jobs over the years: in the mines at Metaline Falls, as loader operator and driver for various logging operations, and as a rancher.



Joe is survived by his daughter, Debbie. His later four children are: Dusty M. Hartill, Joseph J. Hartill, Jr., John D. Hartill, and Cheyann D. Hartill. Other survivors include brother, Howard E. Hartill (Nancy); sisters, Cora L. Miller, E. Elaine Anderson (Greg), and Connie L. Atha (Francis). He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Ruth Ann Vetch.



Our family has always teased Joe about his numerous marriages and romantic experiences that had so many children knowing and treasuring Joe as their beloved dad. In his final years, Joe lived in Evans, Wash., to share his home with his step-daughter, Raven Belback, her husband and their children. For many years, both Raven and her brother, Christopher, fondly called Joe, "Dad."



There are several grandchildren, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who will always remember Joe and his ready smile. He will be missed by all of us. Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 15, 2019