Joseph Laurence Hirsch
Joseph Laurence Hirsch, age 57, a lifetime resident of the Colville and Kettle Falls, Wash. communities, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019 at his Colville home with his family by his side. Joe was born on January 29, 1962 in Colville, Wash. the son of Larry and Corrine (Light) Hirsch.
He was raised and attended school in Kettle Falls where he graduated with the class of 1980. Joe had great academic strength and was interested in the "how and why" things worked. Joe worked as a mechanic for the city of Colville for over 25 years and retired as the lead mechanic in February of 2019 following his diagnosis with glioblastoma (brain cancer).
Joe married Chris Nieshe on May 9, 1997 in Colville. Together they shared in many family adventures. His love for his family was without end and no matter what the adventure, camping, fishing, hiking, drives, even shopping, Joe wanted his family together. He was an outdoor adventurist who cared not about the outcome of event but savored simply being outdoors with family and friends. Joe enjoyed people and they enjoyed him. Never to hold a grudge, he offered of himself in a caring, supportive, gentle and with an even keel. He had a sensitive nature that allowed his girls to turn to him no matter the topic. He loved them and was very protective of all of his girls. Joe also enjoyed working with wood and created many keepsakes which his family will cherish.
Joe served as a volunteer firefighter for over 25 years. He began his service in Kettle Falls and later transferred to the Colville Fire Department where he retired as chief. He was devoted to the service of his fellow firefighters, especially giving honors to those fallen and those who service needed to be honored at there time of passing. Joe took great pride in offering the "Ringing of the Bell" as a final salute. He also served on team rescue.
Joe was preceded in death by his father in law, Bill Nieshe. He is survived at his family home by his wife, Chris; daughter, Sarah Elliott; son in law, Ben; granddaughter, Piper; and daughter, Madison; daughter, Lacey Jacklich; son in law, Ben; Grandchildren, Karter, Kenzie, Reece, Aida, Griffin of Rathdrum Idaho. Parents, Larry and Corrine Hirsch; Sisters, Marie Hirsch, Ruthe Payne (Lester), Mary Carstens (Randy), Nancy Hirsch (Dot). Mother in law, Leita Beth Nieshe; Sister in laws, Lorre Frazier (David), Susan Baumgarner (Tom), Trisha Dennehy (Tom); brother in law, Bub Nieshe (Vicki), and numerous nieces and nephews.
The memorial service for Joseph L. Hirsch will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Colville Community College. Pastor Shane Moffitt will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to any . Please visit the online memorial and sign the guest book at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com . Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Aug. 14, 2019