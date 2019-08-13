|
Joseph Leigh Charlton
On Thursday, July 18, 2019 Joseph "Joe" Leigh Charlton passed away with his family by his side.
Joe was born to Allen Leigh Charlton and Lois Elma (Bradeen) Charlton on November 10, 1941 in Spokane, Wash. He attended school in Kettle Falls graduating in 1960 and enlisted in the United States Army serving from 1960 to 1964.
In 1969, Joe married Linda Lee where they resided in Kettle Falls for most of their married life. Joe worked as a logger and in his free time was an avid outdoors-man enjoying hunting and fishing as well as wood working and maintaining his beautiful yard. He was also very dedicated to his four legged friends Daisy, Murphy and River. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister in law, Caroline (Shriner) Charlton; son, Allen Charlton and daughter in law, Darla (Rosen) Charlton. He is survived by his wife, Linda; brothers, Derry Mounce and William Charlton (Jeanie); sister, Nykolee "Nikki" Charlton (Mark) and children, Ronald Charlton (Kelly), Rick Olson, Linda Schauls (Steve), Joey Charlton, James Darling, Jessica Charlton; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A potluck celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 7, from 1:00 to 4:00 at TJ's Bar and Grill.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Aug. 14, 2019