Joyce Elaine Parker
1947 - 2020
Joyce Elaine Parker was born in Tacoma, Washington, in May 1947. She entered through Heaven's gates on Sept. 19, 2020.
She had a servant's heart, ready and willing to lend a hand to help any individual. People say, "She was never a stranger," after meeting her.
Joyce had an unwavering faith in God and was known to be a "prayer warrior." She was very much involved in the ministry of the word.
Joyce's favorite past times included having quality time with her family/friends. This would take place while drinking coffee, strolling on the beach, cooking in the kitchen, working in the garden, talking on the phone, having prayer meetings or making a banner for a special event.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Patricia Thompson, Debbie Sweers, Marla Hughes, and Tamara Smith, as well as her son Eric Sweers. She is also survived by her 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service is tentatively planned for Spring of 2021. Location and time are still to be determined. Be looking for a Facebook Page for Joyce's Celebration of Life for updates.
A special THANK YOU to the person who paid for our Mom's cremation, may God bless you!

Published in The Statesman Examiner from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
