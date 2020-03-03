|
Joyce Leone Foster was born in Everett, Washington, to Arvid J. and Vivian Lundberg of Lake Stevens, Washington, where she attended grade school and graduated from high school. She met and married Terry Foster in 2002.
Two years later, they moved to Colville, Washington, where she and Terry were very involved in Bluegrass music.
They formed the Dominion Mountain Bluegrass Band. Joyce had a beautiful singing voice.
They also hosted the "Red, White and Bluegrass Festival" at the Stevens County Fairgrounds for three years.
She became legally blind in her later years, but her sense of humor and zest for life never wavered.
She is survived by her husband Terry of Colville; brother Wayne Lundberg and wife, Diane, of Wilsonville, Oregon; son Jack Lahrop and wife Saralee of Lunden, Washington; son Jeffry Lathrop and wife Rena of Fairfield, California; and a virtual multitude of nephews, nieces, grandchildren and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Joyce Foster at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, in the basement of the Colville Public Library, which is located at 195 South Oak Street.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020