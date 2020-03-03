Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Foster Obituary
Joyce Leone Foster was born in Everett, Washington, to Arvid J. and Vivian Lundberg of Lake Stevens, Washington, where she attended grade school and graduated from high school. She met and married Terry Foster in 2002.
Two years later, they moved to Colville, Washington, where she and Terry were very involved in Bluegrass music.
They formed the Dominion Mountain Bluegrass Band. Joyce had a beautiful singing voice.
They also hosted the "Red, White and Bluegrass Festival" at the Stevens County Fairgrounds for three years.
She became legally blind in her later years, but her sense of humor and zest for life never wavered.
She is survived by her husband Terry of Colville; brother Wayne Lundberg and wife, Diane, of Wilsonville, Oregon; son Jack Lahrop and wife Saralee of Lunden, Washington; son Jeffry Lathrop and wife Rena of Fairfield, California; and a virtual multitude of nephews, nieces, grandchildren and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Joyce Foster at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, in the basement of the Colville Public Library, which is located at 195 South Oak Street.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -